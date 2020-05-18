Janet Borgelt
Cincinnati - Borgelt, Janet (nee Bassett) devoted wife of the late Lawrence V. "Whitey", loving mom of Lisa (Tim) Schroeder, Traci (Hank) Westerkamp and Lori (Gary) Bruewer, cherished Oma of Allison (Pat) Connaughton, Joe (Katie), Jamie, Jon (Rachael), Josh Schroeder, Emily, Eric (Maria), Elizabeth Bruewer, Mitchell, Robby, Jake, the late Jenna and Julia Westerkamp. Great Grandma of Andrew Connaughton. Dear sister of the late Ruth Barnes, Richard Bassett, Virginia Dennis and William Bassett. Passed away peacefully with her 3 loving daughters by her side on Sunday May 17, 2020 at 88 years young. No visitation. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233. (A mask is encouraged). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Seton High School, 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 18 to May 24, 2020.