Janet Borgelt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Borgelt

Cincinnati - Borgelt, Janet (nee Bassett) devoted wife of the late Lawrence V. "Whitey", loving mom of Lisa (Tim) Schroeder, Traci (Hank) Westerkamp and Lori (Gary) Bruewer, cherished Oma of Allison (Pat) Connaughton, Joe (Katie), Jamie, Jon (Rachael), Josh Schroeder, Emily, Eric (Maria), Elizabeth Bruewer, Mitchell, Robby, Jake, the late Jenna and Julia Westerkamp. Great Grandma of Andrew Connaughton. Dear sister of the late Ruth Barnes, Richard Bassett, Virginia Dennis and William Bassett. Passed away peacefully with her 3 loving daughters by her side on Sunday May 17, 2020 at 88 years young. No visitation. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233. (A mask is encouraged). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Seton High School, 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved