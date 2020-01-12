|
|
Janet C. Freeman
Delhi Twp. - (nee Horgan) Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Freeman, loving mother of Tracey (Larry) Masson, Brian (Julie) Freeman, Kelley (Michael) Hilton and Jennifer (Brian) Hassett, dear grandmother of Ryan (Katie), Kyle (Ashley), Lindsey (Matt), Benjamin (Gabby), Michael (Sara), Alex (Ashley), Christopher, Nathan (Lindsey), Andrew (Chelsea), Michael and great-grandmother of Evan, Audrey, Cora, Rylee, Avery, Dax, Penelope and Melanie, dear sister of the late Joyce Feie. Passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Visitation will be at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike Thursday, January 16th from 10AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon. Memorials may be made to the Delhi Skirt Game or . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020