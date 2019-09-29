|
|
Janet Catherine Hadley
Mason - Janet Catherine Hadley 82 of Mason, Ohio, died on September 12, 2019. Her devoted, loving husband Richard of 63 years was by her side as she passed. Janet leaves behind two daughters Jackie Madden, Jill Kerr, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Her kind heart, generosity and desire to help others made her decide to donate her body to science, hoping they can one day find a cure for Parkinson's Disease with Lewy Body's. The disease that took her mind, then took her life. You are at peace now, we all love and miss you. A special Thanks to Susanna Hadley for all your help and just being there.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019