Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Cullen

Obituary Condolences

Janet Cullen Obituary
Janet Cullen

Cincinnati - Janet E. (nee Osterbrock) Cullen, Beloved wife of William Cullen for 57 years. Loving mother of Karen (Albie) Rahn, Kathie (Tom)Whitacre, and Cheryl (Heather) Cullen. Devoted grandmother of 9. Adored great-grandmother of 6. Dear sister-in-law of Joan Osterbrock. Janet was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Linda Osterbrock, and her brother, Allan Osterbrock. After a career in banking Janet devoted her time volunteering at the Goodwill Women's Auxiliary. Janet passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 76. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 12:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the , Crossroads Hospice and Goodwill Women's Auxiliary. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org. The family of Janet would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Adam with Crossroads hospice for the fantastic care he gave during her illness.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now