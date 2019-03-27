|
|
Janet Cullen
Cincinnati - Janet E. (nee Osterbrock) Cullen, Beloved wife of William Cullen for 57 years. Loving mother of Karen (Albie) Rahn, Kathie (Tom)Whitacre, and Cheryl (Heather) Cullen. Devoted grandmother of 9. Adored great-grandmother of 6. Dear sister-in-law of Joan Osterbrock. Janet was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Linda Osterbrock, and her brother, Allan Osterbrock. After a career in banking Janet devoted her time volunteering at the Goodwill Women's Auxiliary. Janet passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 76. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 12:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the , Crossroads Hospice and Goodwill Women's Auxiliary. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org. The family of Janet would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Adam with Crossroads hospice for the fantastic care he gave during her illness.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019