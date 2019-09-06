Resources
Janet DeGroat


1929 - 2019
Cincinnati - Janet M. DeGroat, 90 of Hyde Park, passed away on Friday August 30, 2019. Janet was born in Cincinnati to Richard and Emily Lang on March 8, 1929. She went to UC after which she was employed by the State Department and then married James DeGroat in Vienna, Austria. Retired from the State Department in Vienna while working for the International Atomic Energy Agency. Janet is preceded in death by her husband James E DeGroat, parents Richard & Emily Lang and her sister Ruth Bell. Survived by her sister and best friend, Marion Lang Hunter from Indianapolis IN, nieces, Pam and Kevin Warman, Vickie and Steve Hayes both of Cincinnati, OH and Barbara Baggs her friend and companion for many years. The loss of such a beautiful mind and philosophy is heavy in our hearts. Janet's friends, at home and afar, will miss her generosity when sharing her memories over cheese, Vino and her best loved book "Alice in Wonderland". Memorial services will be held at her home with family and friends. J
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 6, 2019
