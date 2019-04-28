|
Janet F. Preuss
Cincinnati - (Nee) WENTZEL, Beloved wife of the late Edward E. Preuss, Loving mother of Lynne (Kevin) Merk and the late E. Erich. Devoted grandmother of Laura (Keith) Bolger, Jennifer, K. Ryan Merk and great grandmother of Will, Brooke, Taylor, Finley Bolger, Holden Merk. Dear sister of the late Robert, Milton, Allen and Elaine. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 83 years of age. Visitation at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on MONDAY at 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 5841 Werk Rd., Cincinnati OH, 45233 or to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019