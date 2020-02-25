|
Janet F. Young
Cincinnati - Young, Janet F. (nee Hoffmann) Beloved wife of the late James F. Young. Loving mother of David (Kathy), Daniel (Karen) and James (Martha) Young, Jenny (George) Mowl, Joan (Rick) Hawk, Patty (Bret) Palmer and the late Terrence and Ted Young. Devoted grandma of 21. Great grandma of 25. Passed Feb. 23, 2020 Age 89. Family and friends are invited to attend Funeral Mass 10:30am Thursday Feb. 27th at St. Catharine of Siena Church, Westwood. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to -Cincinnati Donor Development 3229 Burnet Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45229 or Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter 12930 Chippewa Road Brecksville, OH 44141. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020