Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Janet Freeman Obituary
Janet Freeman

Cincinnati - Freeman, Janet (nee Stalf), loving sister of the late Earl, Ralph, Gerald Stalf, Ruth Digman, and Virginia McGinn. Also survived by many caring nieces and nephews. Janet graduated from Seton High School, avid Cincinnati sports lover, and worked for various motion picture companies. Passed away September 27, 2019 at the age of 86. Visitation Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Blessing at 10:30 AM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Seton High School, 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205, or Cincinnati Children's Hospital (Kindervelt #68) P.O.Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202 www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
