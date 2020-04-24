Services
Janet G. Withworth

Janet G. Withworth Obituary
Janet G. Withworth

Cincinnati - Janet G. Withworth (nee Giesman), beloved wife of the late William A. Withworth. Loving mother of the late Daniel (Julie) Steers. Sister of the late Elaine Hafer. Cherished grandmother of Amy (Dave) Seilkop, Mikal (Stacey) Steers; Lori (Pat) Stillwagon, Ami Finn, Heidi (Damon) Tucker and the late John David Steers. Dear great grandmother of Skylar, Jakob, Cody, Melani, Anna, Maxine, Kyle, Addie, Carly, Mikal Jr., Luke, Jack, Charlotte, and Vivian. Janet was a member of the First United Church of Christ, Cincinnati, for over 20 years. She made a lasting impression on everyone she met. Friends, family, and caregivers recall their interactions with Janet with humor and fondness. Janet passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at age 89. A private service will be held by the family. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio Living Llanfair's Life Care Fund, 1701 Llanfair Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45224, or . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
