1/
Janet Galbaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Galbaugh

Cincinnati - Janet M. (nee Moren) beloved wife of the late Charles Galbaugh. Loving mother of Jeffrey and Bryant (Corey) Galbaugh. Beloved grandmother of Jillian Galbaugh. Dear sister of Diana Blitz. Janet passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at age 88. Memorial service 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 20th at Spring Grove Funeral Homes (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner) 10980 Reading Road Sharonville, OH 45241. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital. www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
513- 681-7526
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville formerly Schmidt,Dhonau Kucner FH

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved