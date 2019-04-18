Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
5361 Dry Ridge Rd.
Janet H. Benkert Obituary
Janet H. Benkert

Colerain Township - Janet H. Benkert (nee Wurzelbacher) Beloved wife of the late Ronald K. Benkert. Dear mother of Daniel (Rhonda Davis) and David (Kitty Klein) Benkert and the late Dennis and Daren Benkert. Loving grandmother of Curtis and Davin Benkert; Tiffany and Priscilla Brabant; Andrea and Aaron Benkert and great grandmother of Rob and Marynn. Devoted sister of Ann Beirlein and the late Arlene Hale, Don Wurzelbacher and sister in law of Larry Beirlein and Marjorie Wurzelbacher. Passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Age 81 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Monday from 5 to 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd. (45252) on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be directed to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 18, 2019
