|
|
Janet I. Beck
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Beck. Dear mother of Douglas (Kathleen) Beck and Lisa (David) McMahan. Devoted grandmother of Laura, Matthew and Christopher. Loving sister of Jean Mansfield. Great friend and dedicated teacher to many. Passed away on Saturday March 7, 2020 at age 85. Visitation will be held Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. till time of service at 11 A.M at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). Memorials may be made to The of Cincinnati, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati Ohio 45263-3597. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020