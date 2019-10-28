Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Janet L. Farmer Obituary
Janet L. Farmer

Sycamore Twp - (nee Creekmore). Age 85. Passed away October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Farmer. Loving aunt of Barbara Combs, Sandra Galligan, Charles Hatfield, Dr. Harry Creekmore, Mary Anne Huber; and Susan Heim. Sister-in-law to, Daryl (Lorraine) Farmer. Also survived by 13 great nieces & nephews, 21 great-great nieces & nephews; and 8 great-great-great nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10am until time of funeral service at 11am. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Home, Attn: Advancement Department, 10722 Wyscarver Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45241. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
