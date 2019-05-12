|
|
Janet L. Strife, M.D.
Cincinnati - April 20, 1942 - May 8, 2019
Janet Lang Strife MD died peacefully in Boulder, CO on May 8, 2019 of complications from Parkinson's disease. Janet was born April 20, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA to William and Llda Lang. She graduated from Milburne HS (NJ), Oberlin College and received her MD from New Jersey College of Medicine in 1968. After 3 years of residency at University Hospital and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC) she completed Radiology residency and Pediatric Radiology fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Janet joined the radiology faculty at Johns Hopkins but returned to Cincinnati (CCHMC) in 1978 where she advanced to Professor of Radiology and Pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 1989 and was appointed Radiologist-in-Chief at CCHMC from 1992-2002.
Janet's passion was to support, educate and promote young radiologists, especially women, as they trained to become pediatric radiologists at CCHMC. Over 55 trainees completed Pediatric Radiology fellowship under her guidance. Janet had tremendous energy and in addition to her work she enjoyed the outdoors; walking, biking, swimming and skiing with friends and family. She had a warm personality, was genuinely kind and generous.
Janet made significant contributions to multiple national radiology organizations including as president of the Society for Pediatric Radiology (SPR) (2000) and the Association for Program Directors in Radiology (2003), as a Trustee of the American Board of Radiology (2003-2010) and as a member of the Radiology Review Committee of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. In addition, she played leadership roles in the American College of Radiology, the Association of Women Radiologists, the Radiological Society of North America and the Association of University Radiologists. Janet received a variety of awards including the CCHMC Pediatric Residents' Excellence in Teaching Award (1991), the Founders' Award from the Woman's Faculty Association at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine (2004), the Outstanding Clinician Award from the CCHMC Department of Radiology (2004), the Founders Award from the Cincinnati Pediatric Society (2007). Nationally Janet received the John A. Kirkpatrick Award from the SPR (2000), Honorary Membership in European SPR (2001), the Alice Ettinger Award from the American Association of Women in Radiology (2005), the Lifetime Service Award from the American Board of Radiology (2010) and the most distinguished honor from the SPR, the Gold Medal (2010). During this time Janet published over 120 books, chapters and original articles.
After 40 years in Cincinnati, Janet and her husband retired in 2012 to Boulder, CO to be closer to their 3 younger children and 6 youngest grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her husband of almost 52 years, C. Frederic, 3 daughters, Christine Browning (Clifford), Katherine Teruel MD (Mark), Susan Strife and son Michael Strife (Samantha) and grandchildren, Hadley, Cooper and Holly Browning; Cyril and Harper Teruel; Dillon and Adelaide Strife; Riley Leach and Ivy Epstein and sisters Marjorie Smith and Jean Rexford.
Memorial service will be held at Pocono Lake Preserve, PA in July. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Pediatric Radiology Education Fund, 3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 or to a .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 12, 2019