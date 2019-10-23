|
|
Janet M. Ahern
Janet M. (Nee: Noble) devoted wife and best friend for 61 years to Joseph J. Ahern Jr.. Wonderful mother of Joe III (Kym), Mike, Jim (Melanie), Chris (Kathy), Denis and Terry (Stephanie). Proud grandma of Hannah, Alyssa, Alexa, Neil, Drew (Katie), Sean, Valerie, Luke, Megan, Kaitlyn, Cullen and Samantha. Sister of Mary Bolte, Mildred Brown and the late Lewis, Harold, Roger Noble and Irene Boullie. Dear sister-in-law of Carrol Boullie and Paul Twilling. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She touched so many lives with her gentle spirit and loving touch. She loved to laugh. There was none like her. She will be sorely missed. Visitation will be Sunday Oct. 27th from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Mon. Oct. 28th at 10:00 A.M. held at Our Lady of Visitation Church. If so desired, memorials may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019