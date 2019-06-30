|
|
Janet M. Brown
Anderson Twp. - (nee Borgmann), age 90. Wife of the late Charles W. Brown. Loving mother of Susan (Terry) Meeneghan, Shari (Tony) Raisor, Julie (Greg) Huff and the late Jeffrey Brown and Jodi Brown Olson. 8 Grandchildren and 2 Great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Saturday, July 6th from 10 AM until 11 AM Celebration of Life at the Anderson Hills United Methodist Church . Memorials may be made to Anderson Hills UMC Women. Moore Family Funeral Homes.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 30, 2019