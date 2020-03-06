Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
2420 Drex Ave
Norwood, OH
Janet M. Molony Obituary
Janet M. Molony

Nowood - Janet (nee Janzen) beloved wife of the late Daniel J. "Dan" Molony, Devoted mother of Tim (April) Molony, Debbie (John) Newton, Tom (Trish), Joe (Megan), Jack (Tonya) Molony. Loving grandmother of Christine (Todd), Maggie (Rob), Allison & Sara Molony, Jill Newton, Matthew, Meredith, Connor, Caroline, Ryan, Annie, Ben and Kate Molony and dear great grandmother of Taylor, Gavin, Marianna, and Adelyn, dear sister of Ralph (Gary) Janzen, Richard (Clara) Janzen & Irene (the late Paul) Saunders and also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Passed away March 5, 2020. Residence Norwood, Ohio. Age 81. Mass of Christian Burial Holy Trinity Church, Drex and Montgomery Rd. Norwood Thursday March 12 at 11 AM. Friends may call at the Naegele Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home 3900 Montgomery Rd. Norwood Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM. Memorials may be directed to the Norwood Firefighters Association 4725 Montgomery Rd. 45212. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020
