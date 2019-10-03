Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
Janet Mae Holder


1943 - 2019
Janet Mae Holder Obituary
Janet Mae Holder

Miami Township - Janet Mae Holder (nee Hayes), 76, Sept. 25, 2019, Miami Township. Beloved wife of Ray Holder, devoted mother of Brenda Jones (Rodney), James (Misty), John & the late Karen Ann Holder, beloved daughter of the late Clara (nee Stutzman) & James Hayes. Visitation Fri., Oct. 4, 6 - 9 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002 where the service will be held Sat., Oct. 5 at 9:30 AM. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019
