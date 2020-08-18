1/1
Janet Male
1923 - 2020
Janet Male

Hyde Park - Janet Male (nee Zapf) went home to God on August 17, 2020 at the age of 97. A lifelong Cincinnati resident, Janet was the daughter of the late George and Kathryn Zapf and the sister of the late Constance Griggs and Ruth Zapf. Predeceased by her husband Robert J., and granddaughter Christina, she is survived by her son Gregory (Cindy), grandsons Kevin (Gena), Thomas (Maria), Brendan (Hannah), Jonathan (Elisa) and three great grandchildren. A lover of music all her life, Janet was a long time member of St. Mary choir. Visitation will be at St. Mary Church, 2853 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45208 on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Masks are required and social distancing standards apply. Since Janet attended both St. Mary Grade and High School, the family asks, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to St. Mary School Annual Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
