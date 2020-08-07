1/
Janet McMahon
Janet McMahon

Cincinnati - Janet Lee McMahon (nee Honerlaw), beloved wife of the late Pat McMahon. Loving mother of Nancy McMahon, Steve (Carol) McMahon, Mike (Angie) McMahon, Pam (Kevin) Wiethe, and Janet Sherrod. Cherished grandmother of Abbey (Matt) Bradley, Kate McMahon, and Charlie, Henry, and Lucy Wiethe. Treasured great-grandmother of Colin Bradley. Dear sister of Terry (Janet) Honerlaw and James (Lennie) Honerlaw and sister-in-law of George (Carolyn) McMahon, Terry (Pat) McMahon, and the late Mike and Janet McMahon. Passed away suddenly, Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at the age of 79. Janet was a devoted friend to many and had a passion for quilting for the Good Sam Hospital NICU as well as sewing for various other charitable organizations. She also enjoyed gardening and spending time with her beloved dog, Rosie. Janet was an amazing shining light who brought joy to those who were blessed enough to know her. She will be deeply missed. Visitation Monday, August 10th from 5PM-8PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (10211 Plainfield Rd, 45241). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, August 11th at 10AM at St. Michael Church Sharonville. Facemasks required. Memorials requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, JDRF, or the NICU Quilt Committee c/o Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation. www.mrfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church Sharonville
