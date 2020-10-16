Janet Moffitt

Janet C. Moffitt (nee Anderson), beloved wife of Robert W. Moffitt, cherished mother of Jane (Jeremy) Benjamin, Jon (Trisha) Moffitt, and Jennifer (Kevin) Koken. Devoted grandmother of Taylor, Katherine and Megan Benjamin, and Justin, Gretchen, and Brendan Koken. She is the loving sister of Carol Anderson and cousin to Phyliss Breen. Janet passed away on Thursday, October 15th at the age of 83. She was born in Chicago to the late Everet and Jeanette Anderson. Janet graduated from Augustana College with a bachelor's degree in education, this is also where she met her husband. She thoroughly enjoyed working with children and teaching. Janet loved her cats, the holidays, reading, crossword puzzles, chocolate, classic movies, sewing and music, especially playing the piano. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 11AM until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon at the Thomas-Justin Memorial 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Burial will be at Laurel Memorial Gardens. If desired, donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
of Cincinnati, 644 Lynn St., Unit 1026, Cincinnati, OH (45203). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
.