Miami Township - Janet Lynn Peter (nee Burress), 72, Feb. 9, 2020. Loving wife of Timothy W. Peter, devoted mother of Sarah McKee & Daniel Peter, loving grandmother of Samuel, Jonah, Isaac, Molly & Vivian, beloved daughter of Marjorie (nee Byrnside) & the late Jack Burress, dear sister of Kimberly McConkey (the late Samuel) & the late Rodney Burress (Dolly), loving sister-in-law of Terri Peter, also survived by nieces, nephews & friends. Visitation Thurs., Feb. 13, 9:30 AM until time of service at 11 AM at the Westwood United Methodist Church, 3460 Epworth Ave., Cincinnati. Procession forming Fri., Feb. 14, 10 AM at Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami Ave., Cleves, for graveside service 10:30 AM at Maple Grove Cemetery, Valley Junction Rd., Cleves. Memorials to the Youth Mission Fund, c/o Westwood UMC. Janet was an elementary school teacher for her entire career & a longtime member of Westwood UMC. She was ever devoted to family & friends & set for all of us a perfect example of living for others. She taught everyone around her the true meaning of being a Christian. We will miss her light. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
