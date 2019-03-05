|
Janet Theresa Fisher
Mt. Healthy - FISHER
Janet Theresa "Toots" (nee Beckman); Beloved wife of the late Giles Fisher for 53 years; Loving mother of Dennis (Debbie) Fisher, Timothy (Mary Ann) Fisher, Gregory (Helen) Fisher, Douglas (Judy) Fisher, Mary (Don) Louden, Maggie Fisher and the late Jill Fisher; Dear grandmother of Melissa (Marc), Christopher (Amelia), Ari, Ali, Sam, Christina (Nick), Jessica (Casey), Michael, Joseph, Matthew, Sarah, Oliver, Logan, Jackson, Jay, Royce and Henry; Great grandmother of Fletcher, Fisher, Eric, Tyler, Keegan, Charlie and Casey; Sister of Rose (Bob) Blanton and the late Dave (Audrey) Beckman; Also survived by many nieces and nephews; Janet passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 85; Lifelong resident of Mt. Healthy; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy from on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6-8 PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption 7711 Joseph St., Mt. Healthy on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM; Donations may be sent P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019