|
|
Janet Tuchfarber
Delhi Twp. - (nee Fischer) beloved wife of the late Paul Tuchfarber, loving mother of Julie (Rob) Frey, Judi (Brian Hallbauer) Tuchfarber, Dean Fox (formerly known as Gregory Tuchfarber) and Michael Tuchfarber, grandmother of Nicole (Doug) Sukup, Paige and Madeline Hallbauer, great grandmother of Ryan and Jordan, special cousin of Mary Jo Zint and also survived by many other cousins and family members. Thursday, December 5, 2019 age 82. Visitation Sunday 4-6 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30 AM at St. Lawrence Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pregnancy Center West or http://parkinsoncincinnati.org/. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019