Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John Church
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd.
West Chester, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
West Chester, OH - Wilhelm, Janet (nee Werning) beloved wife of the late Frederick Wilhelm for 56 years. Loving mother of Tina (Les) Blackburn, Cindy, Steve (Margo), Jim and the late Fred Wilhelm. Grandmother of Freddie Wilhelm. Sister of Dee (late Vincent) Roehm, Jack (Marty) Werning, Jean Werning and the late June Werning. Passed away April 20, 2019, at the age of 81. Visitation will take place at St. John Church, West Chester, 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd. Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. John Church Bereavement Ministries.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019
