Janet Woodley Broge
Wyoming - Janet Broge, an active member of the Wyoming community for 64 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the age of 96. Her death came quietly after suffering a stroke. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Robert, and she is survived by her five children: Edward, Laurel Mauldin, Charles, Thomas, and James; 11 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Janet was known by her many friends for her active, fun personality and endless energy. Janet rarely missed her doubles tennis league even when she was 87. She was active in Wyoming organizations, she loved golf, travel, gardening, classical music. She was always active with her church choir. She was a woman of strong conviction with a deep, abiding faith. Visitation will be Monday, February 11th from 10 am until the Funeral Service at 11 am, at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church (Winton Rd., Cincinnati) Endowment Fund.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019