Janet Yvonne Copeland



Janet Yvonne Copeland, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati on July 11, 1952 to the late Orville McClain and Iona McClain McAdoo. The fifth of eight sisters, she put family first throughout her life and was a consistent source of support to those she loved. Upon her graduation from Indian Hill High School, Yvonne continued her education through classes at the University of Cincinnati and Yale University. She married William Edward Copeland II in 1978 and moved around the country and the world as his work with Procter & Gamble took the family to locations including Caracas, Venezuela, Dalton, PA and Perry, GA. In 1993, she returned to the Cincinnati area and made the family's home in Fairfield. She was a member of Fairfield West Baptist Church. Yvonne is survived by her husband William Edward Copeland II; her children Yvette Copeland Smith, Cynthia (John) Copeland Spiedel, and William Copeland III; her grandchildren Caleb, Priscilla and Wyatt Smith, Noah and Serena Spiedel, and William IV and Birdie Copeland; and by five sisters, Hazel (Ralph) Brown, Cynthia McClain, Andrea McClain, Kathleen (James) Bennett and Holly McClain. She is preceded in death by sisters Patricia (Herbert) Hedges and Pamela McClain. Many additional family members and friends cherished Yvonne and will miss her greatly. A memorial service celebrating Yvonne's life will be held later this year at a time to be determined. Donations in her honor may be made to Fairfield West Baptist Church and the Iona McClain Scholarship at the University of Cincinnati's College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services.









