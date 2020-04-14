|
|
Janice C. Thompson
Cincinnati - Janice C. Thompson, 72, daughter of the late Mr. James Anthony and Leona V. Thompson, died on April 7, 2020. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth V. Grooms and Anthony C. Thompson; one brother, James A. Thompson; grandchildren, Ashleigh Victoria and Jonathan Elijah Grooms of Newport, Ky., Anthony M. Thompson, Tonya M. and Nevaeh C. Thompson, of Columbus, Jaymar D. Honeker-Thompson; Zekeena S. Wallace; one great-great grandchild, Nehar Wallace. Visitation for invited friends from 10 a.m.to 12 noon, Saturday, April 18 at Renfro Funeral Chapel, 647 Forest Ave; private service for family. Internment, Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020