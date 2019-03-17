Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Groesbeck United Methodist Church
8871 Colerain Avenue
View Map
Green Township - Janice E. Stephens Beloved wife of the late Paul E. Stephens. Dear cousin of Suellen R. Dewers-Marchant, Carol Streitenberger, Phyllis Sommer, Phil Schmerr and the late Lester Schmerr, Delores Hopkins, Rita Steininger, Harry Jansen and Andy Gareis. Also survived by many second cousins and dear friends. Janice was retired after 40 years with Western Southern Railroad. She was a member of Hoffner Chapter No. 286, O.E.S. and Alpha Gamma Chapter of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority at the University of Cincinnati. Passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. Age 76 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Friday, March 22 from 5-7 PM. Hoffner Chapter No. 286 O.E.S. will hold services at 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at Groesbeck United Methodist Church, 8871 Colerain Avenue (45251) on Saturday at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Hamilton County S.P.C.A. Condolences may be left for the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
