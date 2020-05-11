Janice Levin
Janice Levin

LEVIN, Janice, nee Dine, age 77, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Jerrold Levin, devoted mother of Chad Levin and Julie Levin, dear sister of Phyllis (Ronald) Schmidt, loving grandmother of Andrew and Jonathan Levin and Mia Garbarino. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Alzheimer's Association (Alz.org/Cincinnati), The Barrett Cancer Center (234 Goodman St. Cinti., Oh. 45236) or Hospice of Cincinnati would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
