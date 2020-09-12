Janice Lubin
Cincinnati - Janice Virginia Lubin (nee Windisch), age 88, died on Thursday evening, September 10, at the Hospice of Cincinnati
facility in Blue Ash, Cincinnati, OH after a long a battle with insidious Parkinson's disease. Janice's parents were Edward Bertram Windisch and Marion Stella Rutherford. Janice is survived by her husband and best friend of 47 years, Gary, and also by her sister/daughters, Marilyn (Tom), Janice (Chris), Pamela, and Robin (Mike). Her son, Alan (Pamela), and her brother, Bert, Jr. died before her. Janice was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A celebration of Janice's life will be held at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: Mission Endowment Trust/Endowment Funds for Outreach or for Music c/o Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 3244 Erie Ave, 45208 (513-321-6700) or The Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Cincinnati (513-321-6700). A tribute obituary is at www.springgrove.org
.