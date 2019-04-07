|
|
Janice Marie Linden
Mason - Age 91, passed from this world on April 4, 2019. She was born, Janice Spoerke in Cleveland, Ohio and was married to Fred A. Linden for 61 years. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Carol) and Ron Linden; and her grandchildren, Laura (Andy) Shank and Dan Linden. She also leaves behind her sister, Glenda Wagenknecht, of Cleveland. Janice was an active member of Atonement Lutheran Church. She spent her last years at Christian Village of Mason, where she had many friends. Visitation will be held at VORHIS & RYAN Funeral Home at 11365 Springfield Pike, Springdale, Ohio 45246 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or Mason Christian Village. Condolences may be made to vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019