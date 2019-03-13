|
|
Janice O'Brien
Cincinnati - (nee Gilday) beloved wife of 57 years to Eugene O'Brien, loving mother of Mary (Greg) Durbin, Tammy (Joe Wehby) Butts, Deanna (Dave) Witterstaetter, Eugene (Deeanna) O'Brien Jr., Shawn (Chris) O'Brien, Ryan (Jennifer Sexton) O'Brien, dear grandmother of Andrew (Dawnelle), Adam (Jessica), Alyssa, Alivia, Amelia, Tiffany, Tara (Andrew), Timothy, Michael, Erik (Danielle), Katie (Sean), Sara, Brittany (Charlie), Paula (Johnny), Eugene III (Emily), Savannah, Ryan, Bailey (Cara) and the late Alex, great-grandmother of 21, dear sister of James (Pat) Gilday, David (Cathy) Gilday and Dennis Gilday, sister-in-law of Tim (Dian) O'Brien. Passed away surrounded by her family on March 12, 2019. Vistation will be Friday, March 15th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 9:30AM until 11:30AM. Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30PM at St. Vincent DePaul Church. Memorials may be made to your . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019