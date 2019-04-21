|
|
Janice R Gettler
White Oak - Janice R Gettler (nee Casey) beloved wife of the late Thomas Gettler, loving Mother of Kimberley (Scott) Dallis and Jerry Gettler, devoted grandmother of Jacob (Alexandra), Alyssa and Ethan Merk, sister of Marilyn Eitel, Tom Casey, and the late Jerome Casey, Kenneth Casey and Maureen Brands, daughter of the late John E. and Clara Kesson Casey. Died, March 18, 2019 age 73. Visitation in St Ignatius Church, Friday, April 26, from 10:30 AM until the funeral mass at 11:30 AM. Private burial service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , 4310 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati (45242). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019