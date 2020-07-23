Janice Ruth Huffman
Janice Ruth Huffman, age 84, of Hamilton passed away on July 19, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1935 to the late Louis and June Reiger.
She is survived by her children, Dale (Tammy) Huffman, Julie (Bill) Black, and Vivian (Jim) Lutz; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Lois (Bill) Margrave and Olive (Dale) Sandburn.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Donald C. Huffman.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, 45014.
