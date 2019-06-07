|
Janice Shulman
Cincinnati - SHULMAN, Jan, nee Gordon, passed away June 5, 2019, beloved wife of the late Si Shulman, devoted mother of Randy Shulman of Washington D.C. and Ruthie (Frank) LaSotadg, loving grandmother of Jonathan (Fiance Rachel Meizlish) LaSota and Stephanie ( Orie Methard) LaSota, great grandmother of Penelope. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Friday, June 7, 12:00 Noon. Visitation begins at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Adath Israel Cong., Hadassah or Legacies would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 7, 2019