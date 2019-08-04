Services
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Inc.
455 Ridge Avenue
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
(812) 537-2080
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Uhlman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Uhlman


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Janice Uhlman Obituary
Janice Uhlman

Lawrenceburg - Janice K., passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born October 9, 1952, to Virginia R. and Alfred W. Uhlman. She grew up in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and graduated from Oldenburg Academy and from Raymond Walters School of Nursing. She will be missed by family and friends. For those who wish to honor her memory, please consider sending a donation to The Ohio Lesbian Archives, c/o Clifton Methodist Church, 3416 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now