Janice Uhlman
Lawrenceburg - Janice K., passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born October 9, 1952, to Virginia R. and Alfred W. Uhlman. She grew up in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and graduated from Oldenburg Academy and from Raymond Walters School of Nursing. She will be missed by family and friends. For those who wish to honor her memory, please consider sending a donation to The Ohio Lesbian Archives, c/o Clifton Methodist Church, 3416 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019