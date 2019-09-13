|
|
Janie B. Hudson
Cincinnati - Janie B. Hudson, was born May 21, 1933 in Montgomery, AL, to the late Cast and Ada Mae Steele. She was also preceded in death by her late husband Samuel Hudson, and daughter Vivian Hudson. She leaves to cherish her memory grandsons: Marmlamma Tashammbe Hudson and Kabaka K. Hudson Sr., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Services will be held Saturday September 14, 2019 at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Blue Spruce Chapel, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. 45223. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m., Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Vine St. Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019