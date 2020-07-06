Janis Phillips

1/
Mason - Janis M. Phillips, born in Jackson, Michigan, passed away on July 2, 2020. Survived by loving husband Jim Phillips, dear children Jeremy (Shawna) Phillips and Jerrod (Morgan) Phillips, cherished grandchildren Emily, Megan, Adrianna, Jaxon, and beloved siblings Dave and Doug Dowley, Cindy Evans, and Susan Dowley. The family of Janis will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home-Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
