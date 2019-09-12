Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph New Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Oswald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason William Oswald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason William Oswald Obituary
Jason William Oswald

Delhi Twp. - Loving father of Jason William Oswald II, Allin Edward Oswald and Bryan Michael Patton, beloved son of Brenda Kenny and Fred (Karen) Oswald, dear brother of Fred (Laurissa) Oswald III, grandson of the late Richard and Janet McMillan and Fred and Carol Oswald and forever friend of Michelle and William Maxwell Burkhart. Also survived by half- siblings Tiffani, Tyler and Tabitha, and many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and friends. Jason was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at age 39. He will be dearly remembered for his big heart and charming sense of humor, and will be greatly missed by many. Our memories of Jason will be cherished forever. Visitation Friday 5-8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral Saturday 10 AM at the funeral home, followed by burial at St. Joseph New Cemetery. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now