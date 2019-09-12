|
|
Jason William Oswald
Delhi Twp. - Loving father of Jason William Oswald II, Allin Edward Oswald and Bryan Michael Patton, beloved son of Brenda Kenny and Fred (Karen) Oswald, dear brother of Fred (Laurissa) Oswald III, grandson of the late Richard and Janet McMillan and Fred and Carol Oswald and forever friend of Michelle and William Maxwell Burkhart. Also survived by half- siblings Tiffani, Tyler and Tabitha, and many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and friends. Jason was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at age 39. He will be dearly remembered for his big heart and charming sense of humor, and will be greatly missed by many. Our memories of Jason will be cherished forever. Visitation Friday 5-8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral Saturday 10 AM at the funeral home, followed by burial at St. Joseph New Cemetery. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019