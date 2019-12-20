|
|
Jay C. Krimmel
West Chester - 77, passed away peacefully December 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Candace (nee Wibbler) Krimmel; dear brother of Kent (Rose) Krimmel; father of Lori (Eric) Stark, Traci (Dennis) Christian and Jennifer Krimmel; step-father of Mark (Crista) Lienhart; grandfather of four. Retired from the pharmacuetical industry, Jay was always willing to give a helping hand. Per Jay's wishes, his family will celebrate his life privately. Memorials may be directed to . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019