|
|
Jay M. Stoner
Cincinnati - Jay M. Stoner, 78, son of James Milton Stoner and Lida Margaret Stoner, passed away on March 22, 2019 from natural causes.
Jay graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1958, DePauw University in 1962 with a BA in history, and Yale Divinity School in 1967 with a BD. After being ordained as a minister in the United Church of Christ, he was a youth minister in West Berlin for three years. Jay was fluent in nine languages and studied at the Free University in West Berlin, the University of Chicago on an interdisciplinary doctorate, and the Jungian Psychoanalytic Institute in Zurich, Switzerland.
In the 60's Jay was a political activist against the Vietnam War, and marched with Martin Luther King, Jr.. Before returning to live in Cincinnati he was a pastoral counselor in New York City.
Visitation will take place Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45224 followed by entombment in the Memorial Mausoleum in Spring Grove Cemetery.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Raitzer, who lives in Boyne City, MI, his nephew, David Raitzer, and great nephews , Oliver and Henrik who live in Manila, Philippines.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019