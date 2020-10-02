1/1
Jay Richard "Dick" Vogt
1933 - 2020
Jay "Dick" Richard Vogt

Pierce Township - Jay "Dick" Richard Vogt, 87, of Pierce Township, passed away on September 28, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1933, in Saint Louis, Missouri, to George and Louise (nee Muckermann) Vogt. He is preceded in death by his wife; Joanne, of 64 years, grandson; Jason Vogt, along with two sisters and one brother. He is survived by his children; Rick (Bonnie) Vogt, Jeff (Michelle) Vogt, Connie Misch and Christopher Vogt; grandchildren; Rick Vogt Jr., Joe Vogt, Monica Vogt, Randy Vogt, Erica Duncan, Brandon Misch, Jeremy Misch, and Kristen Misch; great-grandchildren; Kaya Vogt, Jason Vogt, Braylon Vogt, Lola Duncan, Jackson Vogt, Ella Vogt, Alenna Misch and Ezekiel Misch. Jay was a selfless and extremely generous man who deeply loved his family and friends. He was an active member of Shriners International for many years and loved supporting the Shriners Hospitals for Children. He was a proud patriot. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Toledo. He was a passionate businessman, role model and an extremely effective leader. He started the business Tri-State Fabricators, Inc. in 1983 with his sons. Tri-State Fabricators continues to prosper to this day. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing at Stillmeadow Country Club, trading in his stock club, watching old Westerns, and playing bocce ball with his family. A public memorial gathering will be held on October 10, 2020, from 9 AM until 11 AM at E. C. Nurre Funeral Home: 177 West Main Street, Amelia, Ohio 45102. A memorial service will immediately follow the memorial gathering at 11 AM, at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow the memorial service at Pierce Township Cemetery. After inurnment, the family invites friends to join them for a celebration of life at Stillmeadow Country Club: 1 Stillmeadow Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45245. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or Hospice of Cincinnati.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 11:00 AM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
OCT
10
Inurnment
Pierce Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
