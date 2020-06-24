Jay Sikes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay Sikes

SIKES Jay O. Loving father of David, Page, Stephen Sikes, grandfather of Christopher (Chasity) Metz and Jennifer Landrum, Carey and Brian Sikes, great-grandfather of three, and husband to Ann R. Sikes. Jay was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Dr. Clayton R, Sikes Sr. and Brother of the late Dr. Clayton R. Sikes Jr. Jay Passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age 93. A private service will be held in honor of Jay. Please see full obituary at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved