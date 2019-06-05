|
Jaycie M. Rouse
Cincinnati - Jaycie M. Beloved daughter of Stephanie (Nee: Branham) and Jason Rouse. Loving sister of Aby, Mady, Lily, Nathan, Chase and the late Aubrey Rouse. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Jaycie passed away on June 2nd, 2019 at the age of 4. Visitation will be Fri. June 7th from 5:00pm until 8:00pm held at the Radel Funeral Home 650 Neeb Rd. 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. William Church at 10:00am on Sat. June 8th. If so desired, memorials may be made to Children's Hospital Leukemia Unit, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229-3026 www.radelfuneral.com
