Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jaycie Rouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaycie M. Rouse

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jaycie M. Rouse Obituary
Jaycie M. Rouse

Cincinnati - Jaycie M. Beloved daughter of Stephanie (Nee: Branham) and Jason Rouse. Loving sister of Aby, Mady, Lily, Nathan, Chase and the late Aubrey Rouse. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Jaycie passed away on June 2nd, 2019 at the age of 4. Visitation will be Fri. June 7th from 5:00pm until 8:00pm held at the Radel Funeral Home 650 Neeb Rd. 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. William Church at 10:00am on Sat. June 8th. If so desired, memorials may be made to Children's Hospital Leukemia Unit, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229-3026 www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now