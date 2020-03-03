Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8815 E Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8815 E Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Jean A. King Obituary
Jean A. King

Loveland - Jean A. King of Loveland. Beloved wife of 65 years to John "Jack" King. Loving mother of Patty King, Greg (Ann) King, Linda Coler, David (Cheryl) King, Andy King, and Jerry (Kelly) King. Cherished grandmother of David "DJ" (Sarah) King, Ellie (Matt) Wilson, Audrey Coler, Grace Coler, Jack King, Sean King, and Garrison King. Proud great grandmother of Henry King and Eloise King. Dear sister of Mary Ann McCarthy, the late Rita Espel, the late Paul Lowry, and the late Bill Lowry. Passed away March 2, 2020 at the age of 84. The King Family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Jewish Hospital - OHC Kenwood, Home Helpers of Cincinnati, as well as the staff at Chesterwood Village for all their care and support. Family and friends will be received from 9-10 AM on Saturday, March 7 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be directed to St. Vincent DePaul Society.

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
