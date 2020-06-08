Jean A. (Cassidy) Langenbrunner
Jean A. Langenbrunner (nee Cassidy)

Loving wife of the late Elmer Langenbrunner, wonderful mother of the late Joan Bailey, Robert (Diane), Janet Hatter (Mitch), Tom, Mary (Dave), Mike (Angie), and Sue Richardson (Dean). Dear Sister-in-LOVE of Marge Langenbrunner. Survived by 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 93, surrounded by family.

Funeral arrangements by Lusain Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, June 12, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45255.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
3275 Erie Ave.
Cincinnati, OH 45208
June 8, 2020
We will love you and miss you always. I will think of you every single day. Love you love you! Youre the best.
Janet Hatter
Daughter
