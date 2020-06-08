Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean A. Langenbrunner (nee Cassidy)



Loving wife of the late Elmer Langenbrunner, wonderful mother of the late Joan Bailey, Robert (Diane), Janet Hatter (Mitch), Tom, Mary (Dave), Mike (Angie), and Sue Richardson (Dean). Dear Sister-in-LOVE of Marge Langenbrunner. Survived by 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 93, surrounded by family.



Funeral arrangements by Lusain Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, June 12, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45255.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store