Jean A. Poto
Reading - Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Poto. Devoted mother of the late Jim (Kathy) Poto, the late Judith (Mike) Smith, Jane (Roger) Baltimore and Janice (Jay) Schneider. Loving grandmother Donny (Barbie), Sara (Peterson), Nick (Ashley), the late Christy, Jill (Mark), Ryan, Scott (Holli), Barbie (Mason), Joe, Jimmy (Alison), Maggie, Jeff (Sarah), Julie (Cody), and Kaitlin (Nabi). Great grandmother of 31. Jean was preceded in death by her 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Departed on August 11, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14th from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Church or . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019