Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Jean Poto
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
Reading, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
Reading, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Poto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean A. Poto

Add a Memory
Jean A. Poto Obituary
Jean A. Poto

Reading - Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Poto. Devoted mother of the late Jim (Kathy) Poto, the late Judith (Mike) Smith, Jane (Roger) Baltimore and Janice (Jay) Schneider. Loving grandmother Donny (Barbie), Sara (Peterson), Nick (Ashley), the late Christy, Jill (Mark), Ryan, Scott (Holli), Barbie (Mason), Joe, Jimmy (Alison), Maggie, Jeff (Sarah), Julie (Cody), and Kaitlin (Nabi). Great grandmother of 31. Jean was preceded in death by her 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Departed on August 11, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14th from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Church or . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now