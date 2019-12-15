|
|
Jean Alice Wexler
Cincinnati - Jean Alice Wexler died of natural causes at the age of 98, December 13, 2019, at Bridgeway Pointe, Cincinnati, OH. She was born Oct. 24, 1921, in Grand Rapids, MI, and grew up in Holland, MI. Jean attended Holland High School and then Western Michigan University. When WWII started, she signed up with the Cadet Nurse Corp at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, and was stationed in Fort Lewis, WA after graduating. Jean met her future husband, Bernard C. Wexler, at Fort Lewis. Jean was a super fan of the Cincinnati Reds and enjoyed crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and was an avid supporter of healthy diet and exercise. Jean was the loving mother of Nancy Brothers (Randy), Helen Yurong (Dennis), and Bill Wexler (Beth); devoted grandmother of Katie Moore (Michael), Anne Brothers, Alicia Yurong, and Bryan, Andrew, and Bradley Wexler and devoted great-grandmother of Jeffrey, Will, Jack, and Hazel Moore. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to Bridgeway Pointe c/o UC Health Foundation, P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019