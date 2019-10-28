Resources
Blue Ash - Loving wife of the late Robert "Bob" Tauber for 65 years. Devoted mother of Barbara (Ken) Fussnecker, Mary Ann (Jim) Meiser, Lou Ann Turney, David (Carolyn) Tauber, Dan (Karen) Tauber, Cathy Tauber (Dennis Sickenger), Bill (Sara) Tauber, Stevie Tauber, Eddie Tauber (Susan Mack) and the late Bobby Tauber. Cherished grandmother of 24 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Sister of the late Mary Alice Wolffram. Departed on October 25, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31st from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am, all at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 7754 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or St. Vincent Ferrer Church. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
